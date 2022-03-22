Valentin Caron Models Massimo Dutti Spring 2022 Looks

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Valentin Caron to pose in looks from their Spring Summer 2022 Collection for the latest menswear story that focuses on the linen essentials. The collection brings natural, comfortable and easy to wear looks. The key pieces include 100% linen overshirt with pockets, linen cotton short sleeve polo shirt, blue 100% linen twill blazer, linen cotton short sleeve T-shirt, regular fit dyed linen shirt, cotton/linen jacket with pockets, 100% linen slim-fit shirt, and 100% linen blazer with pockets.