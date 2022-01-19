in Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week

MFW: HAN KJØBENHAVN FW22.23 Collection

Darkness is the source of inspiration behind Han Kjøbenhavn’s Fall Winter 2022 Men’s collection.

© Han Kjøbenhavn

It’s dark. It’s an emotion. An emotion being sculpted into objects and beauty”. Discover Han Kjøbenhavn Fall Winter 2022 Men’s collection unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week. Danish fashion house has collaborated with photographer and director Casper Sejersen on the digital presentation. Together, they have created Sculpting Darkness, an abstract film noir-inspired short film, paralleled by a series of black-and-white stills.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

© Han Kjøbenhavn

Darkness evokes emotions. And then it is about shaping these emotions into fascinating and interesting objects.
– says Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen, Artistic Director of Han Kjøbenhavn. 

© Han Kjøbenhavn

The collection features sharp contrasts – straight lines and skintight design are elegantly combined with voluminous silhouettes emphasizing the creative direction.

© Han Kjøbenhavn

Faux fur and wrapped leather are the dominating fabrics in the collection, featured by notable 3D designed titanium details directing the garments. The color scale is subtle and kept in dark tones throughout the collection. 

© Han Kjøbenhavn
© Han Kjøbenhavn
© Han Kjøbenhavn

FW22MFW

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MMSCENE GUIDE: Choosing the Perfect Lingerie for Your Woman