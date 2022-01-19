MFW: HAN KJØBENHAVN FW22.23 Collection

“It’s dark. It’s an emotion. An emotion being sculpted into objects and beauty”. Discover Han Kjøbenhavn Fall Winter 2022 Men’s collection unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week. Danish fashion house has collaborated with photographer and director Casper Sejersen on the digital presentation. Together, they have created Sculpting Darkness, an abstract film noir-inspired short film, paralleled by a series of black-and-white stills.

Darkness evokes emotions. And then it is about shaping these emotions into fascinating and interesting objects.

– says Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen, Artistic Director of Han Kjøbenhavn.

The collection features sharp contrasts – straight lines and skintight design are elegantly combined with voluminous silhouettes emphasizing the creative direction.

Faux fur and wrapped leather are the dominating fabrics in the collection, featured by notable 3D designed titanium details directing the garments. The color scale is subtle and kept in dark tones throughout the collection.