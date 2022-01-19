in Dolce Gabbana, Fall Winter 2022.23, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Videos

MFW: DOLCE & GABBANA Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection

With FW22 Collection, Dolce & Gabbana brings the bold reinterpretation of the brand’s code

DOLCE & GABBANA
©DOLCE&GABBANA

Discover DOLCE & GABBANA Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection presented with a fashion show featuring the performance by American musician Machine Gun Kelly, on January 15th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection pays tribute to music and the metaverse, and brings the bold reinterpretation of the brand’s heritage. The silhouette is defined by new proportions and geometries. Many pieces are personalized with the unique graffiti art by Rocco Pezzella also known as Boche.

