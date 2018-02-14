

Top model Kit Butler lands the cover of MMSCENE 021 with a shoot by Fashion Photographer Benoit Auguste. In charge of styling was Edem Dossou, production and casting are work of MMSCENE Fashion Features Director Katarina Djoric, with beauty by hairstylist Yolette Bouchar and makeup artist Ondine Marchal.



OUT ON MONDAY!

For the cover, Kit is wearing an entire look from KENZO Spring Summer 2018 Collection.

Photographer Benoit Auguste

Stylist Edem Dossou

Production and Casting Katarina Djoric

Hair Stylist Yolette Bouchar using Redken

Makeup Artist Ondine Marchal

Model Kit Butler at Fashion Model Management

Photographer Assistant Lucas Meyer

Stylist Assistant Kenny Germe

*Special thanks to Valentin

