Top Model Alessio Pozzi by Ricardo Abrahao

GQ Brazil enlists top model Alessio Pozzi to star in Sopro Exterior story captured for their February 2018 edition by fashion photographer Ricardo Abrahao. In charge of styling was Steven Doan, with grooming from Elvire Roux at Carol Hayes Management.

For the story Alessio is wearing selected Spring Summer 2018 pieces from brands such as Calvin Klein, Emporio Armani, Gucci, Lanvin, and Stella McCartney among other. Discover more of the session bellow:





Website: gq.globo.com