Discover BERLUTI Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that reimagines the brand’s heritage in a contemporary way, presented during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Models Diagne Saliou, Jakob Zimny, and Ryu Wankyu star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Benoit Auguste. Styling is work of Azza Yousif, with grooming from hair stylist Michael Delmas.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS