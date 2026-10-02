in Editorial, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, PRM London

Michiel Francis Loonen by Jorden Keith for MMSCENE Exclusive

Jorden Keith photographs Michiel Francis Loonen for MMSCENE, with styling by Viv & Javier.

Michiel Francis Loonen by Jorden Keith
Jacket: Vintage Marco Pierguidi, Pants: Vintage Clench Denim

Photographer Jorden Keith captures Michiel Francis Loonen in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive styled by Viv & Javier. The story unfolds across downtown streets with warm light giving the images a relaxed, cinematic feel. Michiel shifts between stillness and movement throughout the series, while the styling keeps the mood loose and slightly offbeat.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe pulls from Marco Pierguidi, Clench Denim, Sanger Suns, Russ Sport Co., Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Zara, Giorgio Armani and vintage pieces. Viv & Javier combine vintage pieces with cleaner contemporary references, using wide trousers, cropped tops, layered outerwear and sharper separates to give each look a distinct shape. The mix supports the editorial’s casual urban tone while keeping the focus on proportion, texture and attitude.

Shirt: Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Pants: Zara, Shoes: Giorgio Armani
Top: Sanger Suns, Shorts: Vintage Russ Sport Co.
Michiel Francis Loonen by Jorden Keith
Top: Sanger Suns, Shorts: Vintage Russ Sport Co.
Shirt: Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Pants: Zara, Shoes: Giorgio Armani
Michiel Francis Loonen by Jorden Keith
Jacket: Vintage Marco Pierguidi, Pants: Vintage Clench Denim
Top: Sanger Suns, Shorts: Vintage Russ Sport Co.
Jacket: Vintage Marco Pierguidi, Pants: Vintage Clench Denim, Boots: Vintage, Made in Mexico
Michiel Francis Loonen by Jorden Keith
Shirt: Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Pants: Zara, Shoes: Giorgio Armani
Top: Sanger Suns, Shorts: Vintage Russ Sport Co.

Talent: Michiel Francis Loonen
Photographer: Jorden Keith
Styling: Viv & Javier

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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