Michiel Francis Loonen by Jorden Keith for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Jorden Keith captures Michiel Francis Loonen in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive styled by Viv & Javier. The story unfolds across downtown streets with warm light giving the images a relaxed, cinematic feel. Michiel shifts between stillness and movement throughout the series, while the styling keeps the mood loose and slightly offbeat.

The wardrobe pulls from Marco Pierguidi, Clench Denim, Sanger Suns, Russ Sport Co., Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Zara, Giorgio Armani and vintage pieces. Viv & Javier combine vintage pieces with cleaner contemporary references, using wide trousers, cropped tops, layered outerwear and sharper separates to give each look a distinct shape. The mix supports the editorial’s casual urban tone while keeping the focus on proportion, texture and attitude.

Talent: Michiel Francis Loonen

Photographer: Jorden Keith

Styling: Viv & Javier