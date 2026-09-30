Sandro Frames Spring Summer 2027 in Form and Structure

Sandro presents its Spring Summer 2027 menswear collection at the Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris, placing fashion and architecture in direct conversation through form, proportion, material and construction. The setting reflects the collection’s focus on the relationship between clothing, the body and the spaces they occupy.

Architecture provides a natural point of connection. A building model relates to a garment prototype, while a blueprint recalls a clothing pattern. Structural volume finds its equivalent in silhouette, and architectural openings translate into cuts and details. Both disciplines work through shape and construction, using materials to define how a form interacts with the person inside it.

The location also connects with the personal interests of Evelyne and Ilan Chetrite, Sandro’s founders and artistic directors. Architecture and design form part of their everyday lives and continue to influence their understanding of materials, scale and proportion. Inside the museum, those interests provide a framework for viewing the Spring Summer 2027 collection.

For Sandro Homme, the season begins in an urban environment before gradually turning toward the Mediterranean. The opening silhouettes carry greater precision, with seams functioning as graphic elements across the garments. All-over floral embroidery introduces another visual layer, while textured materials give the surfaces greater definition.

Deep chocolate, olive and metallic blue establish the initial palette. Faded pastels, mineral shades and luminous whites enter alongside these deeper tones, creating a gradual shift toward lighter summer colors.

Washed linen, lightweight silk, textured cotton and fluid fabrics allow the silhouettes to become freer, while relaxed tailoring moves away from the sharper forms of the opening looks. Materials begin to determine the shape and movement of the garments.

Tone-on-tone jacquards add subtle surface variation. Textile interlacing, knits and stripes introduce additional texture across summer pieces without distracting from the restrained approach to silhouette. These techniques give familiar warm-weather garments greater depth while maintaining the collection’s relaxed direction.

The Mediterranean influence becomes increasingly visible through color. Aegean blue, warm sand, terracotta and sun-yellow reference white architecture, mineral surroundings and the sea floor. Structured elements gradually give way to softer fabrics and looser volumes, while lightweight materials allow greater movement.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Spring Summer 2027 moves between city dressing and coastal clothing through material, color and proportion. Richer textures define the earlier looks, while linen, silk and fluid fabrics lead the collection toward a lighter conclusion.