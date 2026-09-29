MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Alex Sánchez de Mora

Alex Sánchez de Mora stars in Common Ground, a new MMSCENE Magazine fashion editorial photographed by Hernan Castillo. Styled by Milo de las Heras, with creative direction by Milo de las Heras and Hernan Castillo, the story moves between pared-back tailoring, denim, monochrome looks and intimate portraiture, keeping the focus on silhouette, texture and Sánchez de Mora’s presence in front of the camera.

The accompanying interview looks at Sánchez de Mora’s long relationship with fashion and the way his career has expanded beyond modeling. He reflects on working across production, casting and creative direction, his changing perspective on the industry, and the value of building projects on his own terms. The conversation also touches on personal style, life away from fashion and the creative directions he hopes to explore next.

How did you first get into modeling, and what was the beginning of your career like?

I got into modeling quite organically. I was always interested in fashion, but I never really imagined it as a career until I had the opportunity to try it. The beginning was a mix of excitement and uncertainty. I was very young and had to learn quickly how the industry worked, how to move between different personalities and environments, and, most importantly, how to understand myself within it. Looking back, those first years gave me a foundation that has been useful in everything I’ve done since.

What did you learn from working as a producer and casting director for Massimo Dutti?

It completely changed the way I see fashion. Being behind the camera teaches you to understand the entire process, not just the final image. I learned about casting, creative direction, logistics, budgets, teams and, above all, how many people and decisions are behind something that can look effortless. It also taught me to recognize talent and understand what makes an image feel authentic rather than simply beautiful.

Looking back at your career so far, what project, decision or moment are you most proud of?

I’m probably most proud of building a career that has evolved rather than staying within one definition of what I should be. I’ve been a model, producer, casting director, creative director and now also create content and work on my own projects. Being able to reinvent myself while staying within an industry I genuinely love is something I’m very proud of.

What has been the biggest risk you have taken in your career?

Probably choosing to create things for myself instead of always waiting for someone else to give me an opportunity. Starting my own projects and production company meant taking financial and professional risks, but it also gave me independence. I’ve always preferred the possibility of failing on my own terms to feeling that I was waiting for someone else’s permission.

After more than a decade in fashion, what do you understand about modeling now that you could not have known when you started?

That modeling is much less about being beautiful than I thought. Your ability to adapt, communicate, understand a creative team and bring something of yourself to an image becomes much more important with time. I also understand now that longevity comes from being reliable and curious. The people who last are not necessarily the ones who were the most impressive when they started, but the ones who continue to evolve.

How would you describe your personal style today, and who have been your biggest style references?

I think my style has become much more instinctive. I’m less interested in following trends and more interested in creating a certain feeling. I like mixing very classic, masculine pieces with something unexpected whether that’s a silhouette, a fabric or an accessory. I’m very influenced by European and Italian fashion, but also by architecture, cinema, travel and Japanese culture. My references change constantly, which I think is important.

When you are away from shoots, fashion weeks and work, what do you genuinely enjoy doing?

I really value having moments where fashion isn’t the focus. I love travelling, skiing, playing tennis and being by the sea. I also enjoy discovering new places, eating well and spending time with my family. Those quieter moments are actually very important to me because they give me the inspiration I bring back into my work.

You have experienced fashion as a model, producer, casting director and through your digital presence. Which of those roles have you enjoyed the most?

I don’t think I could choose just one because I enjoy the combination. Modeling gives me the immediate creative experience of being part of an image. Producing and casting give me control over the bigger picture. And digital has allowed me to communicate directly with an audience and build something that feels much more personal. I think what I enjoy most is moving between all of those worlds.

Looking ahead, what are you most excited to explore next?

I’m excited about creating more of my own work and becoming increasingly involved in the creative side of projects. I don’t want to limit myself to one role anymore. I’d like to develop ideas, produce them, appear in them when it makes sense, and collaborate with people I admire. I’m also interested in building things that exist beyond social media, projects with a longer life and a stronger identity.

Photography: Hernan Castillo

Styling: Milo de las Heras

Creative direction: Milo de las Heras & Hernan Castillo

Model: Alex Sánchez de Mora at Next Models