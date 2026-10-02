ICICLE Introduces Moments for Spring Summer 2027

ICICLE approaches Spring Summer 2027 menswear through movement, changing proportion and a relaxed treatment of tailoring. Designed by Bénédicte Laloux, the Moments collection takes cues from the rhythm of daily life, with garments designed to change subtly through wear.

The menswear develops around familiar forms that Laloux adjusts through fabric, volume and construction. Sleeves can roll or fold back, openings shift as the body moves, and looser shapes give tailored pieces a less rigid character. Small details such as belts, buttons and free panels alter the way garments sit on the body, allowing each look to change through simple styling choices.

A silk taffeta blouson introduces a refined interpretation of sportswear, using a light fabric to give the shape a different presence. Elsewhere, tailoring appears with softer proportions and less formal structure. The collection keeps recognizable categories intact while changing their weight, texture and movement.

ICICLE works with poplin, silk chiffon, crepe, cotton and wool combinations, alongside textured linen. The fabrics create contrast through surface and density. Silk reacts to light, while linen adds a firmer, more tactile quality.

Construction techniques add further definition. Graphic folds shape volume, while pleats and micro-gathered embroidery create raised texture across selected pieces.

The menswear color palette moves beyond neutral tailoring. Moss green, lilac and vivid red introduce softer and more expressive notes, while black, white, ecru, sand and camel provide the foundation. Stripes and abstract jacquards extend the casual side of the collection, giving familiar shapes a more graphic finish.

Accessories follow the same interest in texture and construction. Bags made from fringed fabric squares create a soft, cloud-like surface. The folded structure gives each piece a geometric quality while keeping the overall shape tactile and relaxed.

Laloux treats the collection as a sequence of changing moments rather than a fixed dress code. The menswear responds to movement through looser proportions, adaptable details and fabrics that behave differently as the day changes.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Tailoring loses some of its formality, sportswear gains a more refined treatment, and natural fabrics bring variation through texture and weight. Color adds another shift, giving the collection a broader emotional range while keeping the silhouettes clear and wearable.