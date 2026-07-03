in Editorial, Exclusive, IMG Models, Independent Model Management, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE Magazine, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, One Management, Uno Models, Why Not Models

MMSCENE Magazine Unveils “Boys of Summer” July Cover Story

Alejandro Ramirez photographs Pau Navas, Rayane El Maach, Sele Mbathie, Pol Hernandez, Chris Vicent, Marc Pigem and Vicenç Casas.

MMSCENE Boys of Summer July Cover Story
Jeans: Andesites

Boys of Summer, MMSCENE Magazine‘s July cover story, follows a cinematic beach narrative photographed by Alejandro Ramirez. Set against light on water, organic textures, and raw summer atmosphere, the editorial brings together Pau Navas, Rayane El Maach, Sele Mbathie, Pol Hernandez, Chris Vicent, Marc Pigem, and Vicenç Casas. The story explores summer masculinity through polished seasonal styling and a direct visual language shaped by the beach.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The editorial features pieces from Tom Ford, Andesites x Me Desnudo, Ron Dorff, Havaianas, Polo Club, Barner Brand, Camperlab, Ray-Ban, Lumma, Mesdyven, Kiabi, Paraiso, Arket, FRNKOW, Mans, Bibencia, Bumbuner, Uno de 50, CxC, Victor Von Schwarz, Pellicer, Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Quiksilver, Polo Ralph Lauren, Dolce&Gabbana, Dsquared2, Boss, Versace, and Moschino. Creative director Milo de las Heras styled the story with Manel Ferrer Guisado, with casting by Numair Asmi, grooming by Cristobal Valero and Sandra Ruibal, photography assistance by Gemma Pintado, styling assistance by Pau Pueyo, film by Carmina Civarolo, and digital retouching by Miguel Maza.

MMSCENE Boys of Summer July Cover Story
Speedo: Victor Von Schwarz, Calvin Klein, Bibencia, Shorts: Quiksilver, Polo Ralph Lauren

MMSCENE Boys of Summer July Cover Story
Sunglasses: Ray-ban, Tank top: Lumma
Sunglasses: Tom Ford, Top: Andesites x Me Desnudo, Shorts: Ron Dorff, Shoes: Havaianas | Cardigan: Polo Club, Sunglasses: Barner Brand, Shorts: Ron Dorff, Shoes: Camperlab | Sunglasses: Ray-ban, Tank top: Lumma, Pants: Mesdyven, Shoes: Camperlab
Jeans: Andesites
MMSCENE Boys of Summer July Cover Story
Necklaces: Uno de 50, CxC
Shirt: Kiabi, Shorts: Paraiso
Underwear: Dolce & Gabbana, Dsquared2, Boss, Versace, Moschino, Calvin Klein
MMSCENE Boys of Summer July Cover Story
Speedo: Bibencia, Ring: Bumbuner
Jeans: Andesites
Sunglasses: Tom Ford, Top: Andesites x Me Desnudo, Shorts: Ron Dorff
Sunglasses: Tom Ford, Givenchy
MMSCENE Boys of Summer July Cover Story
Speedo: Victor Von Schwarz, Calvin Klein
Total look: Victor Von Schwarz
Jacket: Arket, T-shirt: FRNKOW
Pants: Mans
MMSCENE Boys of Summer July Cover Story
Sweater & Cap: Polo Club, Shorts: Shorts Ron Dorff

Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez at Eleven Management
Styling: Milo de las Heras and Manel Ferrer Guisado
Models: Pau Navas at Uno ModelsRayane El Maach at Uno Models, Sele Mbathie at Eleven Management, Pol Hernandez at The Road ModelsChris Vicent at The Road Models, Marc Pigem at Universe ScoutVicenç Casas at Uniko Models
Creative Director: Milo de las Heras
Casting Director: Numair Asmi
Grooming: Cristobal Valero
MUA: Sandra Ruibal
Photo Assistant: Gemma Pintado
Styling Assistant: Pau Pueyo
Filmmaker: Carmina Civarolo
Digital Retoucher: Miguel Maza

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE MAGAZINEMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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