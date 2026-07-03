MMSCENE Magazine Unveils “Boys of Summer” July Cover Story

Boys of Summer, MMSCENE Magazine‘s July cover story, follows a cinematic beach narrative photographed by Alejandro Ramirez. Set against light on water, organic textures, and raw summer atmosphere, the editorial brings together Pau Navas, Rayane El Maach, Sele Mbathie, Pol Hernandez, Chris Vicent, Marc Pigem, and Vicenç Casas. The story explores summer masculinity through polished seasonal styling and a direct visual language shaped by the beach.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
The editorial features pieces from Tom Ford, Andesites x Me Desnudo, Ron Dorff, Havaianas, Polo Club, Barner Brand, Camperlab, Ray-Ban, Lumma, Mesdyven, Kiabi, Paraiso, Arket, FRNKOW, Mans, Bibencia, Bumbuner, Uno de 50, CxC, Victor Von Schwarz, Pellicer, Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Quiksilver, Polo Ralph Lauren, Dolce&Gabbana, Dsquared2, Boss, Versace, and Moschino. Creative director Milo de las Heras styled the story with Manel Ferrer Guisado, with casting by Numair Asmi, grooming by Cristobal Valero and Sandra Ruibal, photography assistance by Gemma Pintado, styling assistance by Pau Pueyo, film by Carmina Civarolo, and digital retouching by Miguel Maza.
Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez at Eleven Management
Styling: Milo de las Heras and Manel Ferrer Guisado
Models: Pau Navas at Uno Models, Rayane El Maach at Uno Models, Sele Mbathie at Eleven Management, Pol Hernandez at The Road Models, Chris Vicent at The Road Models, Marc Pigem at Universe Scout, Vicenç Casas at Uniko Models
Creative Director: Milo de las Heras
Casting Director: Numair Asmi
Grooming: Cristobal Valero
MUA: Sandra Ruibal
Photo Assistant: Gemma Pintado
Styling Assistant: Pau Pueyo
Filmmaker: Carmina Civarolo
Digital Retoucher: Miguel Maza