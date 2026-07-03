MMSCENE Magazine Unveils “Boys of Summer” July Cover Story

Boys of Summer, MMSCENE Magazine‘s July cover story, follows a cinematic beach narrative photographed by Alejandro Ramirez. Set against light on water, organic textures, and raw summer atmosphere, the editorial brings together Pau Navas, Rayane El Maach, Sele Mbathie, Pol Hernandez, Chris Vicent, Marc Pigem, and Vicenç Casas. The story explores summer masculinity through polished seasonal styling and a direct visual language shaped by the beach.

The editorial features pieces from Tom Ford, Andesites x Me Desnudo, Ron Dorff, Havaianas, Polo Club, Barner Brand, Camperlab, Ray-Ban, Lumma, Mesdyven, Kiabi, Paraiso, Arket, FRNKOW, Mans, Bibencia, Bumbuner, Uno de 50, CxC, Victor Von Schwarz, Pellicer, Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Quiksilver, Polo Ralph Lauren, Dolce&Gabbana, Dsquared2, Boss, Versace, and Moschino. Creative director Milo de las Heras styled the story with Manel Ferrer Guisado, with casting by Numair Asmi, grooming by Cristobal Valero and Sandra Ruibal, photography assistance by Gemma Pintado, styling assistance by Pau Pueyo, film by Carmina Civarolo, and digital retouching by Miguel Maza.

Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez at Eleven Management

Styling: Milo de las Heras and Manel Ferrer Guisado

Models: Pau Navas at Uno Models, Rayane El Maach at Uno Models, Sele Mbathie at Eleven Management, Pol Hernandez at The Road Models, Chris Vicent at The Road Models, Marc Pigem at Universe Scout, Vicenç Casas at Uniko Models

Creative Director: Milo de las Heras

Casting Director: Numair Asmi

Grooming: Cristobal Valero

MUA: Sandra Ruibal

Photo Assistant: Gemma Pintado

Styling Assistant: Pau Pueyo

Filmmaker: Carmina Civarolo

Digital Retoucher: Miguel Maza