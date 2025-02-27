For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Georgia Debretton collaborates with model Aran Breno on an editorial titled “Coastal Shades,” set against the stunning coastal scenery of Melasti, Indonesia. Dan Daniels leads the styling, bringing a refined aesthetic to the shoot.

Aran wears a curated selection of pieces from YSL, Calvin Klein, Celine, Cartier, Reiss, Van Cleef & Arpels, Fendi, Dior, Hanro, and stylist’s custom jewelry.

Title: Coastal Shades

Model: Aran Breno

Photographer: Georgia Debretton

Stylist: Dan Daniels