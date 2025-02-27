in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Coastal Shades by Georgia Debretton

Stylist Dan Daniels and photographer Georgia Debretton team up with model Aran Breno for our latest exclusive story.

Hanro Short, Stylist Custom Jewellery

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Georgia Debretton collaborates with model Aran Breno on an editorial titled “Coastal Shades,” set against the stunning coastal scenery of Melasti, Indonesia. Dan Daniels leads the styling, bringing a refined aesthetic to the shoot.

Aran wears a curated selection of pieces from YSL, Calvin Klein, Celine, Cartier, Reiss, Van Cleef & Arpels, Fendi, Dior, Hanro, and stylist’s custom jewelry.

YSL Shirt, Calvin Klein Short, Celine Sunglasses, Cartier Ring, Stylist Custom Jewellery
YSL Shirt, Cartier Ring, Stylist Custom Jewellery
Reiss Singlet,Van Cleef & Arpels Necklace, Fendi Ring, Dior Earrings, Stylist Custom Jewellery
YSL Shirt, Calvin Klein Short, Cartier Ring, Stylist Custom Jewellery

Title: Coastal Shades
Model: Aran Breno 
Photographer: Georgia Debretton
Stylist: Dan Daniels

