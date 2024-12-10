MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Luis Ocasio

MMSCENE Magazine sits down with Luis Ocasio, represented by State Mgmt, Ursula Wiedmann Models, Wimbley Management and The Block Agency, to discuss his journey into modeling, which began after traveling to New York and meeting fashion insiders who encouraged him to pursue modeling. He shares how he balances his time between modeling and exploring his passion for photography. From impactful moments behind the camera to personal milestones, he reflects on his creative process, inspirations, and aspirations for the future.
For this session, Luis Ocasio is photographed by Blake Ballard. The looks showcase pieces from Banana Republic, ZARA MAN, Hanes, Levi’s, Alan Edmonds, NIKE and Palm Angels. Join us as we explore his thoughts on photography, the stories he captures, and how he applies his experiences as a model to his creative work behind the lens.
What sparked your journey into modeling, and how did you end up signing with agencies like State Mgmt, Ursula Wiedmann Models, Wimbley Management, and The Block Agency?
Back in 2013, when I traveled to New York after graduating college, I met people in the fashion industry who advised me to get into modeling. I eventually signed with my current agency after spending several years in the industry. A few of my bookers suggested I reach out to agents at State, Ursula, Wimbley, and The Block.
Can you share a standout moment from your modeling career that has shaped your perspective on the industry?
Every job I do always teaches me something new. This industry is like a roller coaster. You have to be ready for the ride.
How did your passion for photography begin, and was it something you discovered before or after starting your modeling career?
As someone who works both in front of and behind the camera, how does your experience as a model inform your work as a photographer?
It’s easier to work with people after gaining some knowledge about movement, what looks good on camera and what might feel right but doesn’t translate as expected in the shot. Working with Blake is a perfect example of this. It was so easy to achieve the shoot’s goal because he understands the details after spending time in front of the camera himself.
What do you enjoy most about being behind the lens, and how does it compare to being the subject of the camera?
In my photography, what I truly love is collecting stories and trying to convey them, giving the picture a sense of the story or the emotions I feel about the subject I’m photographing. Every picture I take outside of fashion brings back memories of the person and their stories. Usually, everyone I photograph shares deeply personal stories with me, which makes the experience even more meaningful.
Are there specific stories or themes that you aim to capture in your photography? What draws you to those?
Impacting moments in someone’s life are what inspire me to photograph them. You can sense everything or get a glimpse of what they’re feeling. I love when I look at a picture and see their eyes, especially after they’ve become comfortable. It’s amazing how much eyes can say.
Is there a particular photograph you’ve taken that holds deep significance for you? What’s the story behind it?
The picture I took of my parents back in Germany while my brother was fighting for his life moves me every time I look at it. For me, the meaning behind it is so powerful.
How do you juggle the creative demands of modeling and photography, and do you find they complement each other?
They definitely go hand in hand. I apply what I’ve learned as a model to the creative aspects of photography.
If you had to choose between modeling and photography, which would you say resonates more with your personality and creative vision, and why?
At this point, photography, because it allows me to capture people’s personalities in a single moment.
Looking ahead, do you have any exciting projects or goals that intertwine your modeling with your passion for photography?
I have some big projects for Father’s Day coming up that I think match my vision as a photographer to tell a story. As a dad, working with my daughter always lets me showcase my feelings. Another goal I have is to hopefully shoot more actors. I love what they can bring to the table.
Model: Luis Ocasio of State Mgmt, Ursula Wiedmann Models, Wimbley Management and The Block Agency