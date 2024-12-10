MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Luis Ocasio

How did your passion for photography begin, and was it something you discovered before or after starting your modeling career?

Photography always amazed me, but I never thought I could do it myself. I remember a trip to Morocco back in 2015 when I took a picture with my old phone. I was so impressed with the photo, the light, story, place, and environment, that it sparked my excitement for photography. From that day on, I started taking more and more pictures with my phone, and three years ago, I finally bought a proper camera. I’ve been hooked ever since.

As someone who works both in front of and behind the camera, how does your experience as a model inform your work as a photographer?

It’s easier to work with people after gaining some knowledge about movement, what looks good on camera and what might feel right but doesn’t translate as expected in the shot. Working with Blake is a perfect example of this. It was so easy to achieve the shoot’s goal because he understands the details after spending time in front of the camera himself.

What do you enjoy most about being behind the lens, and how does it compare to being the subject of the camera?

In my photography, what I truly love is collecting stories and trying to convey them, giving the picture a sense of the story or the emotions I feel about the subject I’m photographing. Every picture I take outside of fashion brings back memories of the person and their stories. Usually, everyone I photograph shares deeply personal stories with me, which makes the experience even more meaningful.

Are there specific stories or themes that you aim to capture in your photography? What draws you to those?

Impacting moments in someone’s life are what inspire me to photograph them. You can sense everything or get a glimpse of what they’re feeling. I love when I look at a picture and see their eyes, especially after they’ve become comfortable. It’s amazing how much eyes can say.

Is there a particular photograph you’ve taken that holds deep significance for you? What’s the story behind it?

The picture I took of my parents back in Germany while my brother was fighting for his life moves me every time I look at it. For me, the meaning behind it is so powerful.

How do you juggle the creative demands of modeling and photography, and do you find they complement each other?

They definitely go hand in hand. I apply what I’ve learned as a model to the creative aspects of photography.

If you had to choose between modeling and photography, which would you say resonates more with your personality and creative vision, and why?

At this point, photography, because it allows me to capture people’s personalities in a single moment.