BTS Member Jin Fronts Latest Skincare Campaign for Laneige

BTS member Jin returns as the face of Laneige for the launch of its first under-eye patches, continuing a partnership that began when the Korean skincare brand named him global ambassador in September 2024. The new campaign introduces Bouncy & Firm Cooling Hydrogel Eye Patches, placing Jin at the center of Laneige’s latest expansion into targeted skincare.

Laneige selected Jin as its global ambassador for his confidence and positive energy, qualities the company linked directly to its brand values. The appointment also marked Jin’s first beauty modeling role. His initial campaign focused on Cream Skin Cerapeptide Refiner, establishing him as one of the brand’s most visible international faces.

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For the eye patch campaign, Laneige presents Jin with the patches as an on-the-go essential designed to refresh tired-looking under-eyes. The launch follows his recent activity with BTS and gives his ambassador role another product category beyond the hydration-focused Cream Skin campaign that introduced the partnership.

Jin’s presence gives the campaign continuity with Laneige’s previous work while extending his role into another part of the brand’s skincare portfolio. Since his appointment, the partnership has connected him with some of Laneige’s key products and placed his image within campaigns designed for an international audience.