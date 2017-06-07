George Hard Escapes from E8 for MMSCENE Magazine The Royals Issue

Fashion photographer Alin Kovacs captured Escape from E8 story for The New Royals edition of our MMSCENE Magazine starring the handsome George Hard at Next Management London. In charge of styling was Sybille Speck, with grooming from Natalia Kiselev. Retouching Assistance by Andreea Macovei.

For the session George is wearing selected looks and accessories from Charlie Allen, Baartmaans and Siegel, Libertine Libertine, Julian Zigerli, Ashley Isham, The English Artisan, Alexander Wang, Pringle Of Scotland, Blundstone, Northskull, Rokit Vintage, Uniqlo, Xander Zhou, Issey Miyake, Natural Selection, Timberland, Oliver Spencer, Alex Mullins, Converse, Michiko Koshino, River Island, Irregular Choice, Storm, Ka Wa Key, and Paul & Joe.





Photographer Alin Kovacs

Stylist Sybille Speck

Grooming Natalia Kiselev

Model George Hard at Next Management London

Retouching Assistant Andreea Macovei