Charlie Matthews by Blake Ballard for MMSCENE Exclusive

Charlie Matthews fronts a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Blake Ballard, with grooming by Juliana Thomas. The series places Matthews in a direct studio setting, using a green background, close framing, and clean light to keep the focus on expression, posture, and physical presence. Ballard gives the editorial a sharp studio rhythm, letting saturated color and monochrome restraint pull different sides of Matthews into focus. The story carries a relaxed confidence, with Matthews using gaze, posture, and quiet intensity to hold each frame.

Charlie Matthews is represented by Pretty Men Management, Soul Artist Management, Next Models Miami, and Nevs Models. Wardrobe featured in the editorial includes pieces from Pacsun, Versace, Levi’s, GAP, Balmain, and Boss. Gayla Voronych completes the series with retouching that keeps the visual finish clean and controlled.

Photography: Blake Ballard

Model: Charlie Matthews at Pretty Men Management, Soul Artist Management, Next Models Miami and Nevs Models

MUAH: Juliana Thomas

Retouch: Gayla Voronych