in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Nevs Model Agency, NEXT Models, Soul Artist Management

Charlie Matthews by Blake Ballard for MMSCENE Exclusive

Blake Ballard photographs model Charlie Matthews for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Charlie Matthews by Blake Ballard

Charlie Matthews fronts a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Blake Ballard, with grooming by Juliana Thomas. The series places Matthews in a direct studio setting, using a green background, close framing, and clean light to keep the focus on expression, posture, and physical presence. Ballard gives the editorial a sharp studio rhythm, letting saturated color and monochrome restraint pull different sides of Matthews into focus. The story carries a relaxed confidence, with Matthews using gaze, posture, and quiet intensity to hold each frame.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Charlie Matthews is represented by Pretty Men Management, Soul Artist Management, Next Models Miami, and Nevs Models. Wardrobe featured in the editorial includes pieces from Pacsun, Versace, Levi’s, GAP, Balmain, and Boss. Gayla Voronych completes the series with retouching that keeps the visual finish clean and controlled.

Charlie Matthews by Blake Ballard

Charlie Matthews by Blake Ballard

Charlie Matthews by Blake Ballard

Photography: Blake Ballard
Model: Charlie Matthews at Pretty Men Management, Soul Artist Management, Next Models Miami and Nevs Models
MUAH: Juliana Thomas
Retouch: Gayla Voronych

EditorialexclusivePortraits

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Written by Jana Kostic

KENZO Pre-Spring 2027 Reworks House Archives