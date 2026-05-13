in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, PRM London

Sebastian Whitmore in By the Window MMSCENE Exclusive

Matthew Tate photographs model Sebastian Whitmore, with styling by Lewis Cameron, for a MMSCENE exclusive.

Sebastian Whitmore in By the Window
Top: Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Underwear: Replay, Socks: Calvin Klein, Earring: Louis Vuitton

Matthew Tate photographs Sebastian Whitmore for By the Window, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial shaped by quiet interior moments and restrained intimacy. Represented by PRM Agency, Whitmore appears in a story shaped through film, Polaroid, and digital images, giving the editorial a personal rhythm that feels direct without losing its fashion focus. Tate’s lens keeps the line between candid and composed slightly blurred, using window light and the quiet ease of home to bring out a gentle, personal sensuality in Whitmore’s presence.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Lewis Cameron styles the story with elevated loungewear, refined underwear, and relaxed pieces from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Ralph Lauren, adidas Originals, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Fred Perry, Rufskin, Manière de Voir, Ben Sherman, Replay, Dsquared2, and Diesel, paired with jewelry from Louis Vuitton. Nicole Chan handles grooming with a natural finish, keeping the focus on texture, silhouette, and mood. Marta Carvalho and Sze Ying Chan assist on set.

Jumper: Jean Paul Gaultier, Underwear: Ben Sherman, Socks: Gucci
Sebastian Whitmore in By the Window
Jumper & Polo Shirt: Polo by Ralph Lauren, Shorts: Fred Perry, Socks: Calvin Klein
Sebastian Whitmore in By the Window
Underwear: Ben Sherman., Trousers: Manière de Voir
Bodysuit: adidas Originals
Jumper: Lacoste, Underwear: Ben Sherman, Socks: Calvin Klein
Sebastian Whitmore in By the Window
Underwear: Ben Sherman., Trousers: Manière de Voir
Bodysuit: Rufskin, Underwear: Dsquared2
Top: Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Underwear: Replay, Socks: Calvin Klein, Earring: Louis Vuitton
Sebastian Whitmore in By the Window
T-shirt & Underwear: Diesel
Top: Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Earring: Louis Vuitton
Sebastian Whitmore in By the Window
Jumper & Polo Shirt: Polo by Ralph Lauren, Shorts: Fred Perry, Socks: Calvin Klein, Shoes: Tommy Hilfiger

Photographer: Matthew Tate
Stylist: Lewis Cameron
Grooming: Nicole Chan
Model: Sebastian Whitmore at PRM Agency
Assistants: Marta Carvalho & Sze Ying Chan

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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