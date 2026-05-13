Sebastian Whitmore in By the Window MMSCENE Exclusive

Matthew Tate photographs Sebastian Whitmore for By the Window, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial shaped by quiet interior moments and restrained intimacy. Represented by PRM Agency, Whitmore appears in a story shaped through film, Polaroid, and digital images, giving the editorial a personal rhythm that feels direct without losing its fashion focus. Tate’s lens keeps the line between candid and composed slightly blurred, using window light and the quiet ease of home to bring out a gentle, personal sensuality in Whitmore’s presence.

Lewis Cameron styles the story with elevated loungewear, refined underwear, and relaxed pieces from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Ralph Lauren, adidas Originals, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Fred Perry, Rufskin, Manière de Voir, Ben Sherman, Replay, Dsquared2, and Diesel, paired with jewelry from Louis Vuitton. Nicole Chan handles grooming with a natural finish, keeping the focus on texture, silhouette, and mood. Marta Carvalho and Sze Ying Chan assist on set.

Photographer: Matthew Tate

Stylist: Lewis Cameron

Grooming: Nicole Chan

Model: Sebastian Whitmore at PRM Agency

Assistants: Marta Carvalho & Sze Ying Chan