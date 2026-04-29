in Editorial, Exclusive, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Slava Sikorski by Chris Cavaliere for MMSCENE Exclusive

Chris Cavaliere photographs Slava Sikorski for the latest MMSCENE exclusive editorial styled by Alessandro Ferrari.

Slava Sikorski by Chris Cavaliere
Bodysuit: Carlota Barrera

Model Slava Sikorski takes the lead in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Chris Cavaliere. Set within a controlled interior, the series builds through posture and control. Sikorski shifts between structured positions and moments of release, allowing each frame to hold focus. Creative direction and styling by Alessandro Ferrari guide the visual direction, shaping a sequence that remains precise and controlled. Grooming by Alessia Lobina maintains a clean finish, while the setting introduces subtle changes through light and surface.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe follows a clear direction, assembled from Alessia Rossetti, Carlota Barrera, Patchouli Studio, Dolce&Gabbana, Falke, Isabel Marant, Marni, and vintage pieces, with all clothes drawn from The Red Mannequin archive. Fashion assistant Trishi Haldar supports the execution.

Slava Sikorski by Chris Cavaliere

Bodysuit: Carlota Barrera
Vest: Dolce&Gabbana, Shorts & Shoes: Vintage, Socks: Falke

Slava Sikorski by Chris Cavaliere

Bodysuit: Carlota Barrera
Top: Carlota Barrera, Shorts: Patchouli Studio
Slava Sikorski by Chris Cavaliere
Vest: Dolce&Gabbana, Shorts & Shoes: Vintage, Socks: Falke
Top: Carlota Barrera, Shorts: Patchouli Studio
Shirt: Alessia Rossetti, Vest: Vintage
Slava Sikorski by Chris Cavaliere
Top: Falke
Jumper: Isabel Marant, Shorts: Vintage, Socks: Marni

Photography: Chris Cavaliere
Styling & Creative Direction: Alessandro Ferrari with The Red Mannequin
Grooming: Alessia Lobina
Model: Slava Sikorski at Guys MgmtKult Models, Generation Models
Styling Assistant: Trishi Haldar

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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