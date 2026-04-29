Slava Sikorski by Chris Cavaliere for MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Slava Sikorski takes the lead in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Chris Cavaliere. Set within a controlled interior, the series builds through posture and control. Sikorski shifts between structured positions and moments of release, allowing each frame to hold focus. Creative direction and styling by Alessandro Ferrari guide the visual direction, shaping a sequence that remains precise and controlled. Grooming by Alessia Lobina maintains a clean finish, while the setting introduces subtle changes through light and surface.

The wardrobe follows a clear direction, assembled from Alessia Rossetti, Carlota Barrera, Patchouli Studio, Dolce&Gabbana, Falke, Isabel Marant, Marni, and vintage pieces, with all clothes drawn from The Red Mannequin archive. Fashion assistant Trishi Haldar supports the execution.

Photography: Chris Cavaliere

Styling & Creative Direction: Alessandro Ferrari with The Red Mannequin

Grooming: Alessia Lobina

Model: Slava Sikorski at Guys Mgmt, Kult Models, Generation Models

Styling Assistant: Trishi Haldar