Jakob Jokerst in Live | Wire | Mute MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Jakob Jokerst stars in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial, Live | Wire | Mute, photographed by Giada Ramera. Represented by Guys Mgmt, Jokerst appears in a restrained visual study shaped by quiet tension, clean lines, and a stripped-back sense of presence. Art director Martina Di Marco frames the story around stillness and charge, while stylist Sofia Accorsi builds a wardrobe that moves between soft knitwear, pale tailoring, dark suiting, and tactile menswear pieces.

The editorial features pieces from BOSS, Sperry, Falconeri, Filippo De Laurentiis, Bonfilio Hats, Eleventy, Kinraden, Tagliatore, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, CP Company, Manuel Ritz, and IUMAN. The story follows an essential visual language, where body, fabric, object, and space carry the mood without excess. Flashes of color interrupt the muted setting, bringing a sharper pulse to the sequence. Federica Omenetto leads make-up, with hair by Martina Villanacci, casting by Fabio Carrusci, and set design and production by ariæ studio. Vedika Barge and Martina Trigari assist on styling.

Photographer: Giada Ramera

Art director: Martina Di Marco

Stylist: Sofia Accorsi

Make-up artist: Federica Omenetto

Hair stylist: Martina Villanacci

Model: Jakob Jokerst at Guys Mgmt

Casting director: Fabio Carrusci

Set design & production: ariæ studio

Stylist assistant: Vedika Barge

Stylist assistant: Meraki Studio by Martina Trigari