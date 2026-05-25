Pablo Fernández Stars in MMSCENE June Digital Cover Story

Photographer Andrea Cenetiempo captures Pablo Fernández for MMSCENE Magazine’s June digital cover story, titled Pretty Boy Supremacy. Shot at Ape Studios, the story explores contemporary masculinity through controlled sensuality and sculptural minimalism, placing Fernández inside a visual language shaped by tension and direct presence. With precise posture and a self-possessed gaze, he carries the editorial through a charged stillness that gives each frame its own rhythm.

Styling by Agustín Espinosa builds the editorial through pieces by GCDS, Salt Murphy, Dsquared2, Rombaut, MAM Originals, Alma Sanchez, Aether Theories, and KVRT STVFF. Shego Star shaped the hair direction, while Anna Ordóñez led makeup. Max Bohdanov handled fashion production, with Ape Studios and Ape Agency supporting the shoot.

Photography: Andrea Cenetiempo

Styling: Agustín Espinosa

Hair: Shego Star

Mua: Anna Ordóñez

Model: Pablo Fernández

Fashion Producer: Max Bohdanov

Studio: Ape Studios, Ape Agency