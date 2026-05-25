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Pablo Fernández Stars in MMSCENE June Digital Cover Story

MMSCENE Magazine presents its June digital cover story, captured by Andrea Cenetiempo with model Pablo Fernández.

Pablo Fernández MMSCENE June Cover Story
Top: Salt Murphy, Shorts & underwear: KVRT STVFF, Gloves: Salt Murphy, Jewelry: Aether Theories

Photographer Andrea Cenetiempo captures Pablo Fernández for MMSCENE Magazine’s June digital cover story, titled Pretty Boy Supremacy. Shot at Ape Studios, the story explores contemporary masculinity through controlled sensuality and sculptural minimalism, placing Fernández inside a visual language shaped by tension and direct presence. With precise posture and a self-possessed gaze, he carries the editorial through a charged stillness that gives each frame its own rhythm.

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Styling by Agustín Espinosa builds the editorial through pieces by GCDS, Salt Murphy, Dsquared2, Rombaut, MAM Originals, Alma Sanchez, Aether Theories, and KVRT STVFF. Shego Star shaped the hair direction, while Anna Ordóñez led makeup. Max Bohdanov handled fashion production, with Ape Studios and Ape Agency supporting the shoot.

Pablo Fernández MMSCENE June Cover Story
Top: Salt Murphy, Pants: Dsquared2, Shoes: Rombaut
Pablo Fernández MMSCENE June Cover Story
Top: Salt Murphy, Pants: Dsquared2
Pablo Fernández in Pretty Boy Supremacy
Jewelry: MAM Originals
Pablo Fernández MMSCENE June Cover Story
Blazer & pants: GCDS, Top: Salt Murphy, Shoes: Dsquared2, Scarf: GCDS
Bodysuit: Salt Murphy, Jewelry: MAM Originals
Top: Salt Murphy, Shorts & underwear: KVRT STVFF, Gloves: Salt Murphy
Pablo Fernández MMSCENE June Cover Story
Top: Salt Murphy, Jewelry: Aether Theories
Blazer & pants: GCDS, Top: Salt Murphy, Shoes: Dsquared2, Scarf: GCDS
Pablo Fernández MMSCENE June Cover Story
Bodysuit: Salt Murphy, Shoes: Rombaut, Jewelry: MAM Originals
Top: Salt Murphy, Pants: Alma Sanchez, Jewelry: Aether Theories
Top: Salt Murphy, Shorts & underwear: KVRT STVFF, Gloves: Salt Murphy, Jewelry: Aether Theories, Shoes: Rombaut
Pablo Fernández MMSCENE June Cover Story
Jewelry: MAM Originals

Photography: Andrea Cenetiempo
Styling: Agustín Espinosa
Hair: Shego Star
Mua: Anna Ordóñez
Model: Pablo Fernández
Fashion Producer: Max Bohdanov
Studio: Ape Studios, Ape Agency

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Written by Jana Kostic

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