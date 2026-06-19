Gosha Rubchinskiy Presents Forum for Summer 2027

Gosha Rubchinskiy presented Forum on June 15, returning to the runway with a Summer 2027 collection focused on community, identity and cultural change. The project follows the spaces where people meet, share ideas and develop new ways of seeing themselves. Rubchinskiy continues his study of youth culture and self expression, using fashion to observe how attitudes form in real time.

Forum looks at the environments that shape identity. The collection moves through the people, places and visual codes that influence how a generation communicates. Clothing enters that process as one part of a larger cultural system, connected to music, art, architecture and shared experience. Rubchinskiy uses the collection to consider how dress can reflect belonging, individuality and the energy of a specific moment.

The title Forum gives the collection its structure. It suggests a space for exchange, where people gather, speak, watch and respond to one another. Rubchinskiy builds the idea around community, focusing on the force that appears when groups form around common references and new desires.

The Summer 2027 runway show carried that idea into its presentation. Rubchinskiy brought fashion, art, architecture and music into the same environment, turning the show into a shared cultural setting. He worked with architect Maria Kachalova, artist Semen Galinov and creative consultant Danila Polyakov, giving Forum a collaborative structure that matched the collection’s focus.

Forum stays grounded in the present. It looks at the communities creating new attitudes, visual language and forms of self expression now. Rubchinskiy studies how identity grows through shared spaces, collective energy and creative exchange. The brand’s independent collective model supports that direction, placing collaboration within the project itself and extending the idea beyond the runway.