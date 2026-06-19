rag & bone Spring 2027 Takes Downtown New York to Pitti Uomo

rag & bone presents its Spring 2027 Menswear collection at Pitti Uomo. The brand stages the presentation inside an immersive loft activation shaped by its downtown New York roots. Through this setting, rag & bone brings its New York point of view to Florence and frames the collection around a polished lifestyle built for movement, travel and daily use.

Spring 2027 carries the title “A Refined Escape” and focuses on purposeful dressing. rag & bone designs the collection for a man who approaches the day with curiosity, confidence and a clear eye for detail. The season continues the travel mood introduced through Holiday and adds fresh pieces with intention. The wardrobe moves through casual dressing, tailored moments and refined occasions.

The season begins with a strong focus on the shirt. rag & bone studies fit, fabric and finish across Oxford, poplin, denim and linen. This opening direction places shirting at the front of the collection and gives the category a central role in the brand’s menswear offer.

Layering follows through a wide range of materials. Leather, suede, technical cotton, tropical wool and linen shape a soft jacket offer that shifts between tailored and casual settings. These jackets give the collection flexibility, allowing the wearer to move from everyday dressing into more polished situations without a hard change in tone.

The collection introduces new silhouettes, refined yarns and Cotton Merino base layers. These pieces bring comfort into the wardrobe while keeping the overall line clean and current. Knitwear works as a base, a layer and a point of texture, helping the collection move through different climates and moments in the day.

Modern fabrics with performance comfort qualities extend through denim, pants, sweaters and shirting. rag & bone applies these materials to the pieces a man reaches for often, using fabric innovation to improve daily wear.

Resort ready brights appear alongside earthy greens, warm tans, khaki neutrals and sporty pop colors. The palette gives the collection range, moving from travel focused brightness to grounded natural tones.

The Pitti Uomo presentation also marks an important moment for rag & bone in Europe. By bringing a downtown New York inspired loft activation to Florence, the brand places its identity inside one of menswear’s key international settings.