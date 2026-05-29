Eight Ways To Lose Something MMSCENE Exclusive by Mohamed Bamo

Eight Ways To Lose Something is the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES that follows Teo Bates, Bradley Photothivong, Jathi Uthayakumaran, Trystan Barth, Louis Lecocq, Clement Bruyere, Killian Pavilla, and Fodé Sarr through a study of disappearance, photographed by Mohamed Bamo. Built around the symbolism of the number eight, the editorial turns lost objects, fragments, and memories into the structure of a night out. Each model becomes a distinct character tied to a personal item that vanishes between the beginning and the end of the story. Each story appears in three parts, moving from a pre-night portrait to a still life of the lost object, then to a post-night image shaped by its absence.

Art direction and styling by Giulia Risaliti shapes the narrative through a progression from control to disorder, as clean, precise looks gradually become worn and less intentional. Makeup by Anais Kreib and hair by Hiromitsu Yafune support the shift, with set design by Michela Segato, production by Emma Chelala, casting by Jonathan Ganga, and styling assistance by Juliana Silva and Lucas Guldseth. The editorial features pieces from Egonlab, Camiel Fortgens, Boss, Casablanca, IM Men, Panconesi, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Amiri, Sandro, Corneliani, Canali, MCM, Dagger, North Beachwear, Woolrich, Tom Ford, Caraceni, Marvis, Dolce&Gabbana, Marsèll, Eyepetizer, IC! Berlin, Vowels, Delvaux, Rier, and Tonywack. Across eight stories, Eight Ways To Lose Something follows different ways of losing control, turning small missing details into a visual record of the night.

“I didn’t lose it on purpose.”

“There’s always another plan after the family dinner and my matches came always with me.”

“I pushed it too far… the wind took the rest.”

“I went all in… I shouldn’t have sat at the table.”

“Even the smallest things slip.”

“I don’t know how, but I always bring something back.”

“I lose the notes, not the idea.”

“They looked better on my bag, I swear.”

Art Direction and Stylist: Giulia Risaliti

Photographer: Mohamed Bamo

Makeup Artist: Anais Kreib

Hair Stylist: Hiromitsu Yafune

Set Designer: Michela Segato

Producer: Emma Chelala

Casting Director: Jonathan Ganga

Stylist Assistants: Juliana Silva and Lucas Guldseth

Models: Teo Bates, Bradley Photothivong, Jathi Uthayakumaran, Trystan Barth, Louis Lecocq, Clement Bruyere, Killian Pavilla, Fodé Sarr at M Management Models