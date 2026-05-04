David Gimeno by Lucas Lei for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Lucas Lei captures model David Gimeno in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. The series holds a quiet tension, with Gimeno’s controlled movements shaping the rhythm of each frame. Represented by Uniko Models, he brings a measured presence to the story, moving through direct poses, close framing, and a pared-back visual mood. Styling by Edoardo Jimenez builds the story through sharp menswear codes, knit textures, clean layers, and pieces that shift between intimacy and structure, while digital retouching by Vitalii Fidyk keeps the finish precise.

The wardrobe features Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Dolce&Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld, Kvrt Stvff, COS, Palm Angels, and LAZOSCHMIDL. The selection gives the editorial a clear direction, balancing minimal silhouettes with sensual detailing and graphic contrasts.

Photographer: Lucas Lei

Talent: David Gimeno at Uniko Models

Stylist: Edoardo Jimenez

Digital Retoucher: Vitalii Fidyk

Special thanks: Vía Comunicación