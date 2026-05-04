David Gimeno by Lucas Lei for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Lucas Lei captures model David Gimeno in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. The series holds a quiet tension, with Gimeno’s controlled movements shaping the rhythm of each frame. Represented by Uniko Models, he brings a measured presence to the story, moving through direct poses, close framing, and a pared-back visual mood. Styling by Edoardo Jimenez builds the story through sharp menswear codes, knit textures, clean layers, and pieces that shift between intimacy and structure, while digital retouching by Vitalii Fidyk keeps the finish precise.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
The wardrobe features Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Dolce&Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld, Kvrt Stvff, COS, Palm Angels, and LAZOSCHMIDL. The selection gives the editorial a clear direction, balancing minimal silhouettes with sensual detailing and graphic contrasts.
Photographer: Lucas Lei
Talent: David Gimeno at Uniko Models
Stylist: Edoardo Jimenez
Digital Retoucher: Vitalii Fidyk
Special thanks: Vía Comunicación