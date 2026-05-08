in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Vision Models

Nick Miller by Max von Witzleben for MMSCENE Exclusive

Max von Witzleben photographs Nick Miller for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Nick Miller by Max von Witzleben

Nick Miller fronts a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Max von Witzleben, where natural light, film texture, and quiet control shape the visual tone. Shot on a mix of 35mm film and Polaroid, the series places Miller in a stripped-down setting, allowing shadow, warmth, and grain to define the atmosphere.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The editorial moves between classic portraiture and a more instinctive film language. Deep green shadows and creamy yellow highlights give the images a nostalgic charge, while the close framing keeps the focus on presence and restraint. Von Witzleben uses light as structure, creating a series that feels direct, tactile, and intimate without losing its editorial precision.

Nick Miller by Max von Witzleben

Nick Miller by Max von Witzleben

Nick Miller by Max von Witzleben

Nick Miller by Max von Witzleben

Nick Miller by Max von Witzleben

Photographer: Max von Witzleben

EditorialexclusivePortraits

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Written by Jana Kostic

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