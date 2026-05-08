Nick Miller by Max von Witzleben for MMSCENE Exclusive

Nick Miller fronts a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Max von Witzleben, where natural light, film texture, and quiet control shape the visual tone. Shot on a mix of 35mm film and Polaroid, the series places Miller in a stripped-down setting, allowing shadow, warmth, and grain to define the atmosphere.

The editorial moves between classic portraiture and a more instinctive film language. Deep green shadows and creamy yellow highlights give the images a nostalgic charge, while the close framing keeps the focus on presence and restraint. Von Witzleben uses light as structure, creating a series that feels direct, tactile, and intimate without losing its editorial precision.