Gabriel Ferzza in Chromatic Flesh MMSCENE Exclusive

Sotiris Bougas photographs model Gabriel Ferzza for Chromatic Flesh, the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial shaped around color, light, and the body as surface. The series studies skin through reflection, shadow, and saturated tone, treating the male form as a visual field where texture carries the narrative.

The editorial centers on form through saturation and restraint. Blue and amber tones shape the body, while glass, moisture, and shadow turn skin into a charged surface where texture carries the tension. Gabriel Ferzza, represented by Joy Management and Ace Models Athens, carries the story through stillness and physical control. Chromatic Flesh moves through control and heat, creating a study of masculinity rooted in presence, texture, and visual tension.