Hard Pastel MMSCENE Exclusive by Jacek Szopik

Hard Pastel unfolds through the lens of photographer Jacek Szopik for MMSCENE PORTRAITS, bringing together Viggo Björk and Amesh Markov Shojaee of Kult Scandinavia in a study of softness held under control. Pale tones, open shirts, clean knits, and worn leather sharpen the editorial’s quiet tension. Szopik keeps the mood close and controlled, using bare skin, soft light, and precise posture to give the story its edge.

Szopik also styled the series, moving between interior stillness and street-lit movement to place the models inside a visual rhythm. Björk and Shojaee bring different energies to the story, one calm and inward, the other direct and cinematic, creating a dialogue built through presence. Hard Pastel keeps the clothes close to the body, using open collars, fitted knits, leather, and stillness to push softness into tension.