Pedro Pascal Covers Fantastic Man Issue 42 in Chanel

Pedro Pascal takes the cover story of Fantastic Man issue 42, photographed by Ethan James Green with styling by Carlos Nazario. The editorial places him in Los Angeles, in a series of looks built around Chanel, vintage pieces, and everyday staples.

The story focuses on the long path that led to his current position. Pascal recalls years of working in theatre, taking small television roles, and supporting himself through restaurant jobs in New York. That period shifted with his role in Game of Thrones, which marked a turning point and brought wider recognition.

From there, his trajectory continued through Narcos, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, establishing him across major productions. He reflects on reaching visibility later in his career, describing it as a process shaped by years of work before public attention.

The interview also captures recent moments, including his appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny, where he moved from spectator to participant within minutes. The anecdote reinforces his current presence across different spaces, from film and television to live performance.

Fashion runs through the feature as an extension of that visibility. Pascal discusses his evolving approach to dressing and his collaboration with Chanel, describing a growing interest in how he presents himself in public.

DISCOVER: G-Dragon and Pedro Pascal Star in Chanel Eyewear Campaign

The feature closes with a look at upcoming projects, including De Noche and The Mandalorian & Grogu. The images and interview position Pascal within a moment shaped by steady growth, ongoing work, and increasing cultural presence.

Photography © Ethan James Green for Fantastic Man, read more at fantasticman.com