Lucas Tornquist by José Indart for MMSCENE Exclusive

José Indart photographs Lucas Tornquist for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive, framing the talent through a series charged with shadow, stillness, and controlled attitude. The editorial places Lucas in a pared-down setting where posture, light, and expression carry the story, creating a mood that feels direct, intimate, and slightly undone.

Styled by Alex Arrazola, the editorial builds its fashion identity through confident proportions, polished details, and a direct point of view. Tornquist carries the series with composed presence, while Indart’s photography gives each frame a sharp, clean finish.