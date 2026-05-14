in DT Model Management - Los Angeles Agency, Editorial, Exclusive, Independent Model Management, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Select Models

Lucas Tornquist by José Indart for MMSCENE Exclusive

Lucas Tornquist stars in the latest MMSCENE exclusive, photographed by José Indart and styled by Alex Arrazola.

Lucas Tornquist by José Indart

José Indart photographs Lucas Tornquist for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive, framing the talent through a series charged with shadow, stillness, and controlled attitude. The editorial places Lucas in a pared-down setting where posture, light, and expression carry the story, creating a mood that feels direct, intimate, and slightly undone.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Styled by Alex Arrazola, the editorial builds its fashion identity through confident proportions, polished details, and a direct point of view. Tornquist carries the series with composed presence, while Indart’s photography gives each frame a sharp, clean finish.

Lucas Tornquist by José Indart

Lucas Tornquist by José Indart

Lucas Tornquist by José Indart

Lucas Tornquist by José Indart

Lucas Tornquist by José Indart

Photographer: José Indart
Styling: Alex Arrazola
Mother agency: Fly Models Management

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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