Gui Keim in Impossible Reminiscences MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Gui Keim stars in Impossible Reminiscences, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed and styled by Patrick Lacsina. Represented by Elite, Keim appears across a black-and-white sequence shaped by raw edges, handwritten blue markings, and a quiet visual rhythm. Lacsina frames the story through close portraiture, stripped-back tailoring, and relaxed menswear pieces.

The editorial features pieces from Coach, Jack Victor, Massimo Dutti, Church’s, Le 31, H&M, COS, Reiss, Vision, Calvin Klein, Tristan, Ralph Lauren, Manière De Voir, and Frye. Across the story, the styling keeps a clean menswear focus, letting Gui’s presence and the graphic image treatment carry the mood.

Photography & Styling: Patrick Lacsina

Model: Gui Keim at Elite