in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Gui Keim in Impossible Reminiscences MMSCENE Exclusive

Gui Keim leads a new MMSCENE exclusive photographed and styled by Patrick Lacsina.

Gui Keim in Impossible Reminiscences
Coat: Coach, Suit: Jack Victor, Sweater: Massimo Dutti, Shoes: Church’s

Model Gui Keim stars in Impossible Reminiscences, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed and styled by Patrick Lacsina. Represented by Elite, Keim appears across a black-and-white sequence shaped by raw edges, handwritten blue markings, and a quiet visual rhythm. Lacsina frames the story through close portraiture, stripped-back tailoring, and relaxed menswear pieces.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The editorial features pieces from Coach, Jack Victor, Massimo Dutti, Church’s, Le 31, H&M, COS, Reiss, Vision, Calvin Klein, Tristan, Ralph Lauren, Manière De Voir, and Frye. Across the story, the styling keeps a clean menswear focus, letting Gui’s presence and the graphic image treatment carry the mood.

Gui Keim in Impossible Reminiscences
Vest: Ralph Lauren, Pants: Maniere De Voir, Boots: Frye
Gui Keim in Impossible Reminiscences
Shirt: Le 31, Sweater: H&M
Shirt: COS, Pants: Reiss
Shirt: Vision, Pants: Reiss, Tie: Calvin Klein
Sweater: Le 31, Pants: Tristan, Socks: Calvin Klein, Shoes: Church’s

Photography & Styling: Patrick Lacsina
Model: Gui Keim at Elite

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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