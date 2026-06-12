MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Billy Kennedy

Billy Kennedy fronts an MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Adam Washington, with styling by Rhys Ripper. Set in Victoria, Australia, the series explores a study of masculinity under the sun, balancing quiet interior spaces with open, textured landscapes. Kennedy shifts between restrained stances and physical gestures, creating a rhythm that highlights mood and presence throughout the editorial. The story features garments from Solid Ochre, Neuw Denim, Best, HG Maker, G-Star, Merz B. Schwanen, HVNC, Hotel Poros, Grover Atelier, Ivan Richard Holmes, Bonds, Gali, and vintage pieces.

In conversation with MMSCENE, Kennedy reflects on growing up by the ocean and how surfing shaped his focus and presence, and he shares how modelling entered his life and his aspirations in international fashion.

You grew up in a small coastal town in Australia, surrounded by the ocean. How did that environment shape the person you are today?

Growing up in a small coastal town in Australia had a huge impact on who I am. Being surrounded by the ocean taught me to slow down, stay present, and appreciate the simple things. There’s a certain freedom that comes with spending your days outdoors, surfing, exploring, and being connected to nature. I think it gave me a grounded perspective and a strong sense of independence from a young age.

Surfing has been a major part of your life. What first drew you to it?

My dad introduced me to surfing when I was around four or five years old. From the beginning, I was hooked. I loved being in the ocean and the feeling of freedom that came with it.

You have competed as a surfer and won trophies. What did those years teach you about discipline?

I competed in surfing throughout my teenage years, mainly in the Indigenous rounds, and was fortunate enough to win a few trophies along the way. Those years taught me that progress comes from consistency rather than talent alone. The ocean is unpredictable, and competition doesn’t always go your way, so I learned the importance of showing up, staying disciplined, and focusing on what I could control.

How did modelling first enter your life? Modelling found me at a time when I was searching for direction. After spending a year on the Gold Coast working with a surf school, I moved back to my hometown feeling uncertain about what came next. Growing up, people had often suggested I should try modelling, but I never really knew how to take that first step. Everything changed when I took on a freelance shoot back home. An agent happened to come across the images from that job and reached out shortly afterwards. That opportunity led to me signing with MATE Models, and from there my career began. Looking back, it’s incredible how one decision to put yourself out there can completely change the course of your life. Since then, modelling has taken me places I never imagined, from walking at Australian Fashion Week to preparing for opportunities on the international stage. Signing with MATE was a major milestone for me and the moment I realised this could become something much bigger than I had ever expected.

When you look at surfing and modelling side by side, where do you feel they unexpectedly meet?

Although they’re very different worlds, surfing and modelling meet in a way I didn’t expect. Both require you to be completely present and aware of the moment. When I’m surfing, there’s nothing else going through my mind, I’m focused entirely on the ocean and what’s in front of me. Standing in front of a camera gives me a similar feeling. Everything else fades into the background, and you’re fully engaged with the moment. In both, I’ve found a sense of flow where you’re not overthinking, you’re simply reacting, expressing yourself, and being present.

You recently walked at Australian Fashion Week. What did that experience teach you about runway work?

Australian Fashion Week was a special experience, especially because it was my second year being involved. Last year I had the opportunity to walk in one show, and this year I was fortunate enough to walk in two, including the chance to close a show. Seeing that progression was really rewarding and gave me a lot more confidence in myself and my abilities. The experience taught me that runway work is about much more than just walking. It’s about professionalism, adaptability, and being able to perform under pressure while helping bring a designer’s vision to life. Being part of Fashion Week has given me a greater appreciation for the amount of preparation and teamwork that happens behind the scenes, and it’s an experience that continues to push me to grow both personally and professionally.

When you are photographed or walking a show, what part of yourself comes through most naturally?

When I’m being photographed or walking a show, I think the part of myself that comes through most naturally is my confidence. Not in an overly serious way, but more as a sense of being comfortable in who I am. Over time I’ve learned to trust myself, be present in the moment, and not overthink things. Whether I’m in front of a camera or on a runway, I try to bring that energy with me. I think people connect most with authenticity, and confidence is what allows me to express that naturally.

What kind of international work would you love to experience as your modelling career grows?

As my modelling career grows, I’d love the opportunity to work more in the high-fashion space internationally. Fashion capitals like Milan and Paris have always been a goal of mine, and I’m excited by the challenge of working at that level. I want to immerse myself in different markets, work with leading designers and creatives, and continue developing my craft. Most of all, I want to make the most of every opportunity and prove that I can compete on the international stage.

What do you usually do when you want to switch off and feel like yourself?

When I want to switch off and feel like myself, I usually head down to the ocean. I’ll find a quiet rock somewhere away from the crowds, lie in the sun, go for a swim, and just spend some time in nature. It’s where I feel most at peace and where I can completely disconnect from everything else. Growing up by the coast, the ocean has always been a place where I can reset, clear my mind, and gain perspective.

What kind of career do you hope to build over the next few years?

Over the next few years, I hope to build a long and successful career in modelling while continuing to grow as a person. I’d love to establish myself in the international high-fashion market, work with respected brands and creatives, and take advantage of opportunities to travel and experience different cultures. At the same time, I want to stay grounded and keep building a life that reflects who I am outside of modelling. For me, success isn’t just about the work you do – it’s also about the experiences you have, the people you meet, and the person you become along the way.

Photographer: Adam Washington

Stylist: Rhys Ripper

Talent: Billy Kennedy at Mate Model Management