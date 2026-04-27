Actor Gabriel Guevara Is the Star of MMSCENE Magazine May Cover Story

Gabriel Guevara takes the spotlight in MMSCENE Magazine’s May cover story, as one of the most visible young actors emerging from Spain today. Born in Madrid in 2001, he was exposed to performance from a young age through his family, which shaped his early path into acting. After early roles in series such as Skam España, he moved into a wider range of television and streaming projects, leading to his international breakthrough in My Fault, where his role as Nick Leister reached a global audience. Following its success, he has taken on new projects across film and television.

The cover story is shaped by A3LAB, with photography by Adrian Zalez and styling by Antonio Hard. Alvaro Sanper handles grooming and hair for Givenchy Beauty and ICON, with art direction by Lucho Campos, video by David Fernandez, production by Alvaro Emele, and post-production assistance by Charlie Puto. The editorial features pieces from Emporio Armani, Dolce&Gabbana, Swarovski, Diesel, Tommy Hilfiger, Chos Studio, Christian Louboutin, Dsquared2, Miu Miu, Lacoste, Boss, and Lemachet.

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In an exclusive interview with MMSCENE editor Borislav Utjesinovic, Guevara reflects on the experiences that shaped his approach, from early exposure to theater to the attention that followed his recent projects. He speaks about stepping into characters without judgment and touches on his role in Por Cien Millones, as well as the pressure following the success of the Culpables trilogy. He also reflects on his life off set, sharing how he spends his time outside of work, and offers a glimpse into the projects he is preparing next.

You started out performing in opera. How did those early experiences shape you as a performer, and do you think that background still influences your acting today, especially in terms of confidence, discipline, or the way you approach roles?

I was very young, and I learned a lot watching my dad work and observing the other cast members in theater. Theater requires a high level of discipline and focus, and I definitely think it influenced me growing up. I would actually love to return to theater in the future. You keep growing as an actor, and there’s something truly beautiful about that art form.

Since your mom, Marlene Mourreau, is also in the public eye, do you ever go to her for advice when things get overwhelming, and what’s the best advice she’s given you?

She has always told me to take every opportunity that comes my way, but also to not trust everyone too easily.

When you’re playing Nick, do you catch yourself thinking ‘wow, I would never do that’… or are there some ‘yep, that’s me’ moments?

I try not to judge my characters, because my job is to understand them and step into their skin. But during press and interviews, when I’m asked about him or how similar we are, I do take some distance and think, “I would have done this differently,” or “he goes too far here or there.”

If you could swap lives with any character you’ve played for a day, who would it be?

I would say Nick. He’s a very well-established young man with a bright future ahead of him.

Going from teen romance in the Culpables trilogy to a crime-thriller like Por Cien Millones is a big shift. How has taking on this darker, more intense type of role changed the way you act?

I was really excited to play Salva, my character in Por Cien Millones. He’s completely different from anything I’ve done before, and that’s exactly what I liked about him. Not just physically, but in every aspect. The characters are so far apart. I learn with every project, so I was happy to take on something new.

You play a kidnapper in Por Cien Millones. If you could ‘kidnap’ someone you admire just to hang out and have a proper chat, who would it be?

This is a question we’ve been asked a lot during press for Por Cien Millones, and I want to say first that the story we’re portraying is about a real crime, so I wouldn’t want people to think kidnapping is something fun. But just to answer the question, maybe I’d “kidnap” a really good soccer player from another team and bring him to mine, Real Madrid… so we can get even better!

Can you share a behind-the-scenes memory from My Fault, Your Fault, or Our Fault that fans might be surprised to hear? Is there a scene from the trilogy that you were most excited for fans to see?

The scene where I speak different languages. I thought it was really badass, and it also showed my character in a new position of power in his job. It was really fun to shoot.

A lot of viewers have strong feelings about how Our Fault wraps up Nick and Noah’s story. What was your emotional journey like finishing this trilogy?

It was bittersweet because this trilogy has given me so much. At the same time, there was a lot of pressure because it became such a huge international success, which brought a lot of attention. By the end, I also felt ready to explore new characters and leave Nick behind for a while.

TikTok is kind of flooded with edits of you right now. Do you ever watch them?

It’s funny! I sometimes do. I really appreciate people taking the time to say nice things and create those videos. I’d like to take this opportunity to send a big hug to everyone who keeps supporting me. They’re really special.

Fans online keep comparing your look to Kunal Bhan. Do you notice the resemblance at all, or is it just something that makes you laugh?

I think this is the first time I’ve heard that, but I can see some similarities in the hairstyle, definitely!

If you had a theme song that played every time you entered a room, what would it be?

Probably something by Michael Jackson.

Which movie or TV character do you think would be your best friend in real life?

Interesting. I’ve never thought about that. But in real life, I’d love to meet people like Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, or Tom Hardy.

Would you rather have to sing everything you say for a day, or dance every time you walk?

Definitely dancing. In this new project, I actually have a lot of dancing scenes, so I hope people enjoy them!

Everyone wants to know what your perfect first date would be. How would you plan it from start to finish?

It would probably be somewhere exotic, like a beach… good food, music, a nice atmosphere.

What is Gabriel Guevara like off set, and how do you like to spend your free time?

A really chill guy, honestly. I like spending time with my people, having fun, making plans with friends, traveling, hiking…

What can fans look forward to next from you, and is there a goal or dream you’re currently manifesting?

I have a few projects this year that I’m really excited about. They’ll be coming out in 2027, so we’ll have to wait a bit, but there are some new characters that I’m really looking forward to playing.

Talent: Gabriel Guevara

Photographer: Adrian Zalez

Creative direction: A3LAB

Fashion Stylist: Antonio Hard

Make up: Alvaro Sanper for Givenchy Beauty

Hair: Alvaro Sanper for ICON

Art Direction: Lucho Campos

Video: David Fernandez

Producer: Alvaro Emele

Post-production Assistant: Charlie Puto

Management: NVRSTPMGMT

Interview by: Borislav Utjesinovic

