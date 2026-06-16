Dusty Strays MMSCENE Exclusive by Andrea Reina

The latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial, Dusty Strays, brings Luca Celentano and Balint Szobonya into a raw, cinematic narrative shaped by texture, atmosphere and physicality. Photographer Andrea Reina captures the models through close portraits, stark interiors and sun-worn settings, while creative director and stylist Eugenio Monteleone constructs a visual language of exposed skin, distressed surfaces and tactile layers. Leather, dense outerwear, open shirting and sculptural accessories give each frame a strong physical presence, placing the two figures firmly within the editorial’s cinematic setting.

Lorenzo Forma directed the accompanying video, with Francesco Sacco as videographer, Alessandra Legittimo as set coordinator and Nicola Delvecchio as script supervisor. Ludovica Amati created the set design, Francesco Masetto developed the sound design, Giovanni Iovine handled makeup and Rosalia Sparviero styled the hair, while Alessia Succi assisted Monteleone with styling. Dusty Strays features pieces from Alchètipo, Artrentuno, Cappelleria Bacca, Diesel, Dolce&Gabbana, Domenico Orefice, Dsquared2, Jil Sander, John Richmond, Maison Margiela, Marsèll and Vex.

Creative Director & Stylist: Eugenio Monteleone

Photographer: Andrea Reina

Videographer: Francesco Sacco

Video Director: Lorenzo Forma

Set Coordinator: Alessandra Legittimo

Script Supervisor: Nicola Delvecchio

Styling Assistant: Alessia Succi

Set Designer: Ludovica Amati

Sound Designer: Francesco Masetto

Makeup Artist: Giovanni Iovine

Hair Stylist: Rosalia Sparviero

Models: Luca Celentano at Major Model, Balint Szobonya at Guys Mgmt