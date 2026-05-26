Daniel Roman in Anxiety or Anticipation MMSCENE Exclusive

Tanguy Besnier photographs Daniel Roman for Anxiety or Anticipation, a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial. The story looks at two states that sit close to each other, one driven by unease, the other by desire, both held beneath a controlled masculine surface. Through sharp shadows, close framing, and shifts between monochrome pressure and heated color, the series turns patience into something physical, seductive, and unstable.

Daniel Roman, represented by Emporio Models Marrakech, carries the editorial through stillness, focus, and a sense of withheld emotion. Anxiety or Anticipation studies the feelings men often leave unnamed, tracing how control can hold fear and excitement in the same pose. Photographed at Sans Blague Studio, the series treats the body as a site of waiting, where every look, shadow, and pause suggests something about to break open.

Photographer: Tanguy Besnier

Model: Daniel Roman

Model Agency: Emporio Models Marrakech

Studio: Sans Blague Studio

Special thanks to Atelier Balagan Marrakech for the chair