Philipp Wolfram in Flow With Philipp MMSCENE Exclusive

Philipp Wolfram stars in Flow With Philipp, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Pedro Ortiz. Shot in Barcelona, the story follows Wolfram through a clean visual rhythm, shaped by controlled poses, sharp shifts in styling, and a stripped-down studio setting. Represented by Uno Models, he carries the story through sharp posture, steady eye contact, and a physicality that gives each frame its rhythm.

Styling by Enrique Contreras builds the editorial through pieces by Jean Paul Gaultier, Abanderado, Carhartt, Jacquemus, H&M Studio, Salt Murphy, Calvin Klein, and Tom Ford. The wardrobe moves across crisp whites, dark tailoring, exposed layers, and relaxed denim, giving the story a clear pace.

Photographer: Pedro Ortiz

Model: Philipp Wolfram

Model Agency: Uno Models

Stylist: Enrique Contreras

Shot in Dimgray Studio