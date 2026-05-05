in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Uno Models

Philipp Wolfram in Flow With Philipp MMSCENE Exclusive

Photography by Pedro Ortiz and styling by Enrique Contreras feature Philipp Wolfram in the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

Philipp Wolfram in Flow With Philipp

Philipp Wolfram stars in Flow With Philipp, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Pedro Ortiz. Shot in Barcelona, the story follows Wolfram through a clean visual rhythm, shaped by controlled poses, sharp shifts in styling, and a stripped-down studio setting. Represented by Uno Models, he carries the story through sharp posture, steady eye contact, and a physicality that gives each frame its rhythm.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Styling by Enrique Contreras builds the editorial through pieces by Jean Paul Gaultier, Abanderado, Carhartt, Jacquemus, H&M Studio, Salt Murphy, Calvin Klein, and Tom Ford. The wardrobe moves across crisp whites, dark tailoring, exposed layers, and relaxed denim, giving the story a clear pace.

Philipp Wolfram in Flow With Philipp

Philipp Wolfram in Flow With Philipp

Philipp Wolfram in Flow With Philipp

Philipp Wolfram in Flow With Philipp

Philipp Wolfram in Flow With Philipp

Philipp Wolfram in Flow With Philipp

Photographer: Pedro Ortiz
Model: Philipp Wolfram
Model Agency: Uno Models
Stylist: Enrique Contreras
Shot in Dimgray Studio

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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