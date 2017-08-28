MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Liam Hall Poses for Felix Yuen
Fashion photographer Felix Yuen shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Liam Hall represented by Lizbell Agency. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Jenny Li. For the story Felix selected pieces from Armani, Zara, Hugo Boss, Topman, Wrangler, Calvin Klein, Converse, and H&M.
To see more of the session continue bellow:
Jacket: Zara
Belt: Hugo Boss
Jeans: Wrangler
Top: Topman
Pants: Calvin Klein
Jeans: Wrangler
Top: Topman
Pants: Calvin Klein
Shoes: Converse
Suit: Topman
Shirt: Armani
Top: Topman
Shoes: H&M
Pants: Calvin Klein
Shirt: Armani
Shirt: Armani
Jacket: Zara
Model: Liam Hall at Lizbell Agency
Hair and makeup: Jenny Li
Photographer/Styling Felix Yuen – www.felixyuen.com