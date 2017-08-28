MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Liam Hall Poses for Felix Yuen

Liam Hall

Fashion photographer Felix Yuen shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Liam Hall represented by Lizbell Agency. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Jenny Li. For the story Felix selected pieces from Armani, Zara, Hugo Boss, Topman, Wrangler, Calvin Klein, Converse, and H&M.

To see more of the session continue bellow:


Liam Hall

Jacket: Zara
Belt: Hugo Boss
Jeans: Wrangler

Liam Hall

Jacket: Zara
Top: Topman
Belt: Hugo Boss
Pants: Calvin Klein

Liam Hall

Jacket: Zara
Belt: Hugo Boss
Jeans: Wrangler

Liam Hall

Jacket: Zara
Top: Topman
Belt: Hugo Boss
Pants: Calvin Klein
Shoes: Converse

Liam Hall

Suit: Topman
Shirt: Armani
Top: Topman
Shoes: H&M

Liam Hall

Jacket: Zara
Top: Topman
Belt: Hugo Boss
Pants: Calvin Klein

Liam Hall

Suit: Topman
Shirt: Armani
Top: Topman

Liam Hall

Shirt: Armani
Jacket: Zara

Model: Liam Hall at Lizbell Agency
Hair and makeup: Jenny Li
Photographer/Styling Felix Yuen – www.felixyuen.com

