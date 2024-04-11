MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Bilel & Ryan by Danilo Pavlovic

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic and stylist Bianca Diocesano team up for the latest exclusive style story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES models Bilel Ben Ahmed and Rayan Mazuel are captured by photographer Danilo Pavlovic. In charge of the styling is Bianca Diocesano, while makeup is done by Lorandy.

For this session, Bilel and Rayan are wearing selected pieces from Celine, Ohiana, Wolford, Junya Watanabe, Kenzo, Casablanca, Comme des Garcons, Jeanne Friot, Hereu, Thismx, Rains, Moschino, Officine Generale, and Yohji Yamamoto.

Jacket CELINE / Photography © Danilo Pavlovic for MMSCENE
Jacket and trousers CASABLANCA, Shirt MOSCHINO / Photography © Danilo Pavlovic for MMSCENE
Jacket, corset and trousers MOSCHINO / Photography © Danilo Pavlovic for MMSCENE
Capes RAINS, Shoes VINTAGE / Photography © Danilo Pavlovic for MMSCENE
T-shirts COMME DES GARCONS, Tights WOLFORD, Rings MODEL’S OWN / Photography © Danilo Pavlovic for MMSCENE
Turtleneck CASABLANCA, Trousers COMME DES GARCONS, Rings MODEL’S OWN / Photography © Danilo Pavlovic for MMSCENE
Coat JUNYA WATANABE, Sweater KENZO / Photography © Danilo Pavlovic for MMSCENE
Bilel & Ryan by Danilo Pavlovic / Rings OHIANA, Tights WOLFORD / Photography © Danilo Pavlovic for MMSCENE

Photography – Danilo Pavlovic @danilo.pavlovic
Styling – Bianca Diocesano @biancadioccc
Makeup – Lorandy  @lorandymua
Models – Bilel Ben Ahmed @bilelbenahmed, Rayan Mazuel @rayanmazuel

