MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Saddle up by Dicker & Dane

Model Jurgen Kotze is captured by creative direction, photography & styling duo Dicker & Dane

Saddle up by Dicker & Dane
Saddle up by Dicker & Dane / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE

The handsome Jurgen Kotze from My Booker Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature photographed and styled by Dicker & Dane, Shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

For this session Jurgen is wearing selected pieces from Crystal Birch, Nhlanhla Masemola, Rethread, Labhommes, Adi Studios, Diesel, Yarns Worldwide, and Calvin Klein.

Skirt & Jacket by NHLANHLA MASEMOLA / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE
Hat by CRYSTAL BIRCH, Chaps by RETHREAD, Leather Boots by ADI x LABHOMMES / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE
Hat by CRYSTAL BIRCH, Coat by NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, Belt by DIESEL / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE
Vest by RETHREAD / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE
Hat by CRYSTAL BIRCH, Vest & Trousers by RETHREAD, Underwear CALVIN KLEIN, Leather Boots by ADI x LABHOMMES / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE
Jacket by YARNS, Belt by DIESEL / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE
Shirt by NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, Trousers by RETHREAD / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE
Stylists Own / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE
Saddle up by Dicker & Dane / Stylists Own / Photography © Dicker & Dane for MMSCENE

Photography and styling by Dicker & Dane @dickeranddane @armanddicker @antdane
Model is Jurgen Kotze with My Booker @j.k_basson @my_booker_models
Shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

