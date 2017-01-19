MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Landon Keller, Austin Sikora & Hunter Thompson by Blake Ballard
Fashion photographer Blake Ballard shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest series titled Slick featuring models Landon Keller, Austin Sikora, and Hunter Thompson. In charge of styling was Blaire Ballard, with hair and makeup by beauty artist Ebonee J. For the session models are wearing selected looks from Zara Men and sunglasses from Moncler.
Photography: Blake Ballard – blakeballard.com – @iblakeballard
Models:
Landon Keller of Ursula Wiedmann Models and MP Mega Miami – @landonkeller
Austin Sikora of Good Talent Management, Soul Artist Management, Directions USA, Two Management, and MC2 – @aus_track
Hunter Thompson of Good Talent Management, Soul Artist Management, and Next Models – @hunter8210
Hair and makeup: Ebonee J – @eboneejmua
Wardrobe Stylist: Blaire Ballard @blairewiththeredhair
All clothing provided by Zara Men
Sunglasses: Moncler