The Biggest Benefits of Laser Hair Removal

You’ve tried all sorts of techniques to manage your body hair. You’ve carefully manscaped by shaving, waxing, sugaring, plucking and smothering yourself in creams. Is there a better way to get a handle on your body hair?

Yes. It’s laser hair removal.

Laser Hair Removal 101

Laser hair removal is a cosmetic treatment that effectively removes unwanted body and/or facial hair. Using laser technology, a specialist will target and heat your hair follicles. This will do two things: it will make the area shed hair after your appointment, and it will inhibit your next hair growth cycle.

What areas can you treat with laser hair removal?

Back

Shoulders

Chest

Arms

Underarms

Abdomen

Legs

Pubic area

Buttocks

Face

Neck

Where can you get it? If you’re curious about getting laser hair removal done, you should click the link and book your first consultation. This clinic is an excellent option for getting laser hair removal in Toronto. You can find locations in North York, Oakville and Burlington with this service and more.

The Benefits of Laser Hair Removal

You Can Reach Awkward Spots

Laser hair removal can address those hard-to-reach spots on the body, like the back, shoulders and buttocks. It can also address areas that are more delicate and require careful precision, like the neck or the pubic area. These are sensitive places that you don’t want to nick with a razor.

It’s Good for Sensitive Skin

Waxing can leave you with red bumps and irritation, especially when you use poor-quality wax. Shaving can cause razor burn and painful ingrown hairs. And depilatories (hair removal creams) are notorious for giving chemical burns that can make your skin turn red, peel and scab.

Laser hair removal is an effective hair removal alternative for people with sensitive skin or conditions like folliculitis.

You Can Reduce the Amount of Hair

Maybe you don’t mind that you have body hair — you just wish that you had less of it to contend with it. Tell your specialist that you want to make your body hair sparser and easier to maintain. They will recommend a lower number of laser therapy sessions so that you don’t eliminate body hair on the treated area.

You Get Long-Lasting Results

When you use a razor to remove your hair, you’ll have stubble almost immediately. Why is that? It’s because when you shave, you’re only removing the visible part of the hair follicle. There is more sitting just beneath the surface. If you want to continue having a smooth, hairless surface, you’ll have to shave consistently.

Waxing, plucking and sugaring are all hair removal methods that remove the hair shaft and root — not just what’s visible on the surface. So, the hair growth cycle after these methods takes longer. You will likely see new hair within three to four weeks.

In comparison, the hair growth cycle after laser hair removal is much longer. Once you’ve completed the recommended number of sessions, you might not see any regrowth in the treated area for years. You could lose the hair in that area permanently.

This is a sign that you need to put down the razor or cancel your upcoming wax appointment. Laser hair removal is your best bet for getting smooth, fuzz-free skin.

All images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS Jon Herrmann by Pat Supsiri – see the full shoot.