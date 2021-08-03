Discover Fendi Menswear Couture Fall 2021 Looks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whether this is the result of Kim Jones joining the FENDI team or the overall tendencies of luxury brands including menswear within their couture collections we can only speculate. However the latest FENDI Fall 2021 couture collection celebrating the Rome based house has included three show stopping menswear looks within.

Take a closer look of the FENDI Menswear Fall 2021 couture looks in our gallery, with a special focus on the striking details and craftsmanship:

Discover the complete Fendi Fall 2021 couture collection on DSCENE Runway page.