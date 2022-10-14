in Chanel, Covers, Entertainment, Magazines

G-Dragon, Park Seo Joon & Gong Yoo Cover ELLE Korea Icons Issue

Photographer Hong Janghyun captured G-Dragon, Park Seo Joon and Gong Yoo for Korean Elle

Photography © Hong Janghyun

ELLE Korea Magazine features G-Dragon, Park Seo Joon, and Gong Yoo on the covers of their November 2022 30th Anniversary edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Janghyun. For the covers k-pop stars are wearing selected looks from CHANEL. South Korean pop superstar G-Dragon was styled by Gee Eun, with beauty from hair stylist Kim Taehyun, makeup artist Lim Haekyung, and manicurist Park Eunkyung. Actor Park Seo Joon was styled by Hyerim, with hair styling from Eom Jungmi, and makeup by Dallae. Actor Gong Yoo was styled by Lee Hyeyoung, with beauty from hair stylist Lee Hyeyoung, and makeup artist Kang Yoonjin.

Photography © Hong Janghyun for ELLE Korea, for more visit elle.co.kr

