South Korean rapper, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer G-Dragon takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Korea April 2023 Issue captured by Kim Hee June. In charge of styling was Gee Eun, with hair by Tae Hyun, makeup by Lim Haekyung and nails by Park Eunkyung. The set design was the work of Lee Nakyung (CALLA7), assisted by Shin Yerim. For the cover story G-Dragon is wearing a full Chanel look from the Spring Summer 2023 Collection.