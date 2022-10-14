in Menswear, Spring Summer 2023

Discover FILIPEAUGUSTO Spring Summer 2023 Collection

For the Spring Summer 2023 Collection, Filipe Augusto was inspired by elements of traditional Portuguese clothing

©FilipeAugusto

Fashion designer Filipe Augusto presented his Spring Summer 2023 Collection, with a show held during the Lisbon Fashion Week. The collection is developed from a contemporary perspective of some elements of traditional Portuguese clothing, with details that focus on buttoning using knots, more frequent in items such as scarves and aprons once again enhancing the visual identity that the brand has been presenting as a reference to Portuguese culture.

©FilipeAugusto
©FilipeAugusto

The richness of colours, patterns and textures take the stage illustrating artistic and rhythmic gymnastics and figure skating. The most part of materials that make up the collection come from the reuse of leftovers from past collections and others from deadstock.

©FilipeAugusto
©FilipeAugusto
©FilipeAugusto
©FilipeAugusto
©FilipeAugusto

