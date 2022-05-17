Rosario Dawson, Pedro Pascal, Ewan McGregor & Diego Luna for Vanity Fair

Ahsoka‘s Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Ewan McGregor, and Andor‘s Diego Luna take the cover of American Vanity Fair Magazine‘s June 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz. In charge of costume design were Suttirat Larlarb, Shawna Trpcic, and Michael Wilkinson, with set design from Mary Howard, and creative production by Kathryn MacLeod. Hair and makeup are work of beauty artists Cool Benson, Ashleigh Childers, Alexei Dmitriew, Amber Hamilton, Crystal Jones, Morgan Marinoff, Davy Newkirk, Julio Parodi, Ana Gabriela Quiñonez, Maria Sandoval, and Cristina Waltz.

The six-part limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27th, on Disney+.

Photography © Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair, discover more at vanityfair.com