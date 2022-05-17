in Advertising Campaigns, Bruno Staub, Fendi, Menswear, Versace, Videos

Yura Nakano, York Jun & Walid Fiher Model FENDACE Men’s Collection

Photographer Bruno Staub captured Fendace Pre-Fall 2022 campaign

FENDACE
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub

Luxury houses VERSACE and FENDI presented their FENDACE Pre-Fall 2022 menswear collection with a campaign featuring models Yura Nakano, York Jun, and Walid Fiher lensed by fashion photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with casting direction from DM Casting. Beauty is work of hair stylist Francesco Ficara, and makeup artist Fausto Cavaleri. For the campaign models are wearing Versace by Fendi looks.

FENDACE
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
FENDACE
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
FENDACE
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
FENDACE
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
FENDACE
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Versace by Fendi
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub

ad campaignsMenswearvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Vanity Fair

Rosario Dawson, Pedro Pascal, Ewan McGregor & Diego Luna for Vanity Fair

Handmade Shoes: Add A Touch Of Class To Your Outfit