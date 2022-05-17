Yura Nakano, York Jun & Walid Fiher Model FENDACE Men’s Collection

Luxury houses VERSACE and FENDI presented their FENDACE Pre-Fall 2022 menswear collection with a campaign featuring models Yura Nakano, York Jun, and Walid Fiher lensed by fashion photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with casting direction from DM Casting. Beauty is work of hair stylist Francesco Ficara, and makeup artist Fausto Cavaleri. For the campaign models are wearing Versace by Fendi looks.

