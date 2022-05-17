SIR. x JORDAN BARRETT Limited Edition Capsule Collection

Top model JORDAN BARRETT and Australian fashion brand SIR. collaborated on a limited edition capsule collection, that merges the brand’s minimalistic aesthetic with Jordan’s personal style. The SIR. x JORDAN BARRETT collection brings effortless style and carefree energy with genderless looks. Stars of the campaign are Jordan Barrett and Stella Maxwell captured by fashion photographer Joel Palmer. In charge of styling was Sara GIlmour, with set design from Alan Scott, and production by Northwood International. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ben Talbot, and makeup artist Daniel Kolaric.