MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Adrian Romanowski by Lisa Habets

Photographer Lisa Habets captured our latest exclusive story featuring Adrian Romanowski

The handsome Adrian Romanowski at Urban Management stars in Amour sans fin exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Lisa Habets for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. Styling is work of Sandu Garacinschi, assisted by Natalia Kachesova. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Polina Subbotina.

Photographer: Lisa Habets – @lisahabets
Stylist: Sandu Garacinschi – @sandu62
Beauty Artist: Polina Subbotina – @polinasubbotina
Model: Adrian Romanowski at Urban Management – @adrianrmski, @urbnmilan
Assistant Stylist: Natalia Kachesova – @kaches0va

