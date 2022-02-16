JW Anderson collection for Fall Winter 2022 Menswear season was scheduled to a great excitement of the press and buyers to appear on Milan Fashion Week schedule this January. However due to the rising pandemic in January, Anderson and his team decided to go back to the drawing board. Not to risk the health of his press and buyer visitors as well as his own team while traveling to Milan, the designer went back one more to the digital presentation.

The thirty-six look JW Anderson Fall Winter 2022 Menswear collection is masterfully infused with the best moments from the label’s instantly recognizable head turning DNA. Anderson once again finds a new way to view menswear as we know it. His easily said sculptural interpretation of fashion design comes alive with JW Anderson Fall Winter 2022 Menswear . The party infused collection was presented with a digital short film captured at one of London’s it clubbing hotspots. This empty club space serves as a perfect backdrop for the hopefully much more relaxed Fall Winter 2022 Menswear season.

The proportions are often oversized and wildly asymmetric, nothing you would not expect from JW. The theme of a JW elephant takes the knitwear. When he and his team go back to shorts, the shorts are as short as they can be. Yet the silent giant of this collection comes in the accessory field. Anderson and his team are working hard on developing label’s handbag line. Thus the runway showcases a slew of newly designed clutches. Whether some of these are to remain in collections it remains to be seen.

However, the JW Anderson baby elephant print is not only part of knitwear you can even have it as a print. Going hand in hand with the clubbing atmosphere is also JW’s venture into the metallic. Perhaps a risk, nevertheless a slew of brands are yet again daring to bet on the comeback of the metallic fabrics, and so is Anderson.

The runway presentation was a mix of JW Anderson menswear and womenswear looks, yet needless to say androgyny is the key of the collection. Ad it should be, in an age preparing us to think and look through a far more genderless perspective.

Discover all the looks from JW Anderson Fall Winter 2022 Menswear collection in our gallery – let’s go clubbing: