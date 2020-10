The handsome Alejandro Cuenca Luque stars in A Summer in Malaga exclusive story lensed by fashion photographer Charly V Real for MMSCENE PORTRAITS.

For the session Alejandro is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Gucci, Armani, Casual, Mango, Pepe Jeans, D&G, Dr Martens, Calvin Klein, Zara, and Nike.





Photographer Charly V Real – @charlyvreal

Model Alejandro Cuenca Luque